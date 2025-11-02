Currently enjoying a great form, Varun Chakaravarthy showcased his class in the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 in Hobart, when the spinner bamboozled Australia's Mitch Owen for a golden duck with a stunning delivery. Chakaravarthy brought out the googly, which Owen had no clue about, and played the wrong shot, which saw the ball go between bat and pad, to crash onto the off and middle stump. On the earlier delivery, Chakaravarthy claimed the wicket of captain Mitchell Marsh as well, and eventually ended his spell of four overs with figures of 2 for 33. Travis Head Wicket Video: Watch Arshdeep Singh Remove Australia Opener After Suryakumar Yadav Takes Fantastic Catch During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025

Unplayable Ball By Varun Chakaravarthy

That is a stunning delivery from Varun Chakaravarthy to get Mitch Owen out for a golden duck! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Os2IyIXXtG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 2, 2025

