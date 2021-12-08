In a tragic incident, an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed at Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (December 8). Besides Rawat, 14 other people were also present in the chopper. Now, amid this, Varun Dhawan took to his social media and prayed for the safety of all on board. Reportedly, CDS Bipin Rawat is said to be in critical condition whereas a few have lost their lives.

Varun Dhawan:

Extremely tragic news about the helicopter crash near Conoor. Praying for the safety of everyone on board 🙏 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 8, 2021

