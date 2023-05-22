Vidyut Jammwal's action-packed thriller IB 71 continues to maintain a steady hold at the box office. Although the film experienced a slight dip in collections on Friday, it regained momentum over the weekend. With Friday's numbers standing at Rs 48.7 Lacs, Saturday saw an improvement with collections of Rs 80.27 Lacs, and Sunday proved to be even better, crossing the crore mark at Rs 1.06 Crore. Directed by Sankalp Reddy and produced by T-Series, Action Hero Films, and Reliance Entertainment, IB 71 features a stellar cast including Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, Vishal Jethwa, Niharica Raizada, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles. As of now, the film has amassed a total collection of Rs 14.28 crore, showcasing its resilience at the box office. IB 71 Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Spy-Thriller is a Case of 'Mission: Unconvincing' (LatestLY Exclusive).

