IB 71 released in theatres on May 12. The spy-action film starring Vidyut Jammwal as Agent Dev opened to mixed response from the audience. The film helmed by Sankalp Reddy has managed to mint Rs 8.43 Crore in India. Speaking about day to day collection on Friday the film collected Rs 1.67 crore. on Saturday Rs 2.51 crore, on Sunday Rs 3.18 crore and on Monday 1.07 crore. IB71 Box Office Collection Weekend 1: Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher's Film Garners Rs 7.36 Crore in India.

Check The Post Here:

#IB71 remains pretty strong on the make-or-break Day 4 [Mon; reduced ticket rates on weekdays]… Needs to sustain on remaining weekdays for better multiplex programming of Week 2… Fri 1.67 cr, Sat 2.51 cr, Sun 3.18 cr, Mon 1.07 cr. Total: ₹ 8.43 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/k68dEENoEm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2023

