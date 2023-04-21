IB 71 is the upcoming spy thriller starring Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in the lead. About the film, Vidyut had stated, “IB 71 for the first time, talks about how the Indian Intelligence Bureau conducted a secret mission and outwitted the enemy which gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war,” reports PTI. The makers have shared that the trailer of this flick, helmed by Sankalp Reddy, will be released on April 24. IB 71 Teaser Out! Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher’s Patriotic Spy Thriller To Arrive in Theatres on May 12 (Watch Video).

IB 71 Trailer Update

