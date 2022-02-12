IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage mid-auction. The mega auction was temporarily halted and the auctioneer was rushed to the hospital. Preity Zinta, the co-owner of Punjab Kings, shared a post on Twitter that read, “Hope the IPL Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades is ok. A little prayer for him.”

Preity Zinta On Hugh Edmeades’ Health

Hope the IPL Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades is ok. A little prayer for him 🙏 #IPLMegaAuction2022 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 12, 2022

