Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, will soon marry her fiance, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, 2024. The couple celebrated their engagement last year, attended by family and friends. Ahead of the wedding, the festivities have commenced, with glimpses shared by Ira and her friend Mithila Palkar. Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, and their son Azad Rao Khan, were also part of the celebration. Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan and Fiance Nupur Shikhare Begin Their Pre-Wedding Celebrations With Kelvan Ceremony, Mother Reena Dutta Attends (See Pics).

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Begin Their Wedding Festivities

Ira Khan's Instagram Story

Ira Khan's Instagram Story

