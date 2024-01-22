Ira Khan shared unseen wedding photos with Nupur Shikhare, thanking attendees for making them feel special. They signed papers in Mumbai on January 3rd and celebrated in Udaipur. Ira expressed gratitude to friends, saying, "Thank you for your good-natured participation in our celebration with last-minute changes!" She enjoyed meeting long-lost friends and thanked Taj for their hospitality. Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Newlyweds Pose With Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and Family (Watch Videos).

Ira Khan's Instagram Post

