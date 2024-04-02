Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, attracts more attention to his personal life than his professional commitments. Recently, a Redditor sparked rumours by sharing an old clip of Aryan with Brazilian actress Larissa Bonesi at a concert, hinting at a possible romance. The users noted the duo's mutual social media followers, including family members. Larissa has even modelled for Aryan's clothing brand, D’Yavol X. Check out the old viral clip below. Aryan Khan Doesn't Want Dad Shah Rukh Khan To Star In His Debut Project, Here's The Reason Why.

Is Aryan Khan Dating Larissa Bonesi - Check This Viral Old Clip That Fueled The Rumours

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)