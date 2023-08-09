Despite earlier speculations, the anticipated cameo of actor Shah Rukh Khan in his son Aryan's debut project is no longer on the horizon. As revealed by Koimoi, Aryan has decided against involving his father in his inaugural venture to prevent any perception of leveraging his star-studded lineage. While Shah Rukh Khan had expressed his interest in being a part of Aryan's web series, the budding director aims to distance himself from early assumptions of preferential treatment. Shah Rukh Khan Family: Know More About King Khan's Parents, Sister, Wife and Children!
