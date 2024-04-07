Global icon Jackie Chan celebrates his 70th birthday on April 7. Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known for her affection towards the Chinese actor. While Chan, on the other hand, holds a deep reverence for Indian culture, especially its cinematic splendour. On his special day, Disha took to her Instagram account to share a photo with him. Sharing the picture, Disha wrote, "70 years young. Happy birthday to my superhero and the living legend Taguu". In the picture, Disha could be seen smiling as they pose for a picture. Disha shared another solo picture of Jackie Chan from his younger days and wrote, "Nobody like you. Thank you for making our childhood so memorable" Disha had shared screen space with Jackie Chan in the 2017 film Kung Fu Yoga, which also starred Sonu Sood. Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani Drops Pics From Italy Shoot, Clicks Selfie With Prabhas.

Disha Patani Wishes Jackie Chan on His 70th Birthday

Disha Patani on Her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out the Second Insta Story Here:

Disha Patani on Her Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

