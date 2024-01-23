Amitabh Bachchan, a beacon of Indian cinema, was among the esteemed guests invited to the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony held on January 22 in Ayodhya. The momentous occasion, marking the consecration of the grand Ram Temple, resonated with millions of hearts across the nation. Following the inauguration, the veteran actor took to social media to share a heartwarming glimpse of his personal experience. His post captured the essence of pure devotion as he bathed in the ethereal glow of the temple, standing with folded hands, his eyes radiating a profound reverence for Ram Lalla. Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Ram Mandir Shows Our Future Will Be More Beautiful Than Our Past, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Lalla in One Frame:

