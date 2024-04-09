Janhvi Kapoor balances modern glamour with spiritual devotion. On Chaitra Navrarti's first day and Gudi Padwa, the actress was spotted visiting the Siddhivinayak temple at dawn; she opted for a simple pink salwar kameez and went barefoot, showcasing her dedication. Accompanied by her team and police escorts, Kapoor was seen exiting the temple premises peacefully after darshan. Have a look! Chaitra Navrarti 2024: Singer Jubin Nautiyal Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the Auspicious Occasion (Watch Video).

Janhvi Kapoor Visits Siddhivinayak Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)