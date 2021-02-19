Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule will release in theatres on June 18 2021. Check it out:

Jhund coming to meet you in theatres on 18th June 2021 Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule will release in theatres on 18th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/fJi15g2Hna — T-Series (@TSeries) February 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)