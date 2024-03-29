Kangana Ranaut, who is set to fight the Lok Sabha election this year from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on BJP’s ticket, was seen conducting a road show today. Dressed in an all-white salwar suit, Ranaut hit the campaign trail with a mega road show wherein she addressed people and mentioned she'd serve them to her fullest. She was also seen chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' to win the crowd. Recently, the Saffron Party released its fifth list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls, fielding Kangana from her birthplace. Kangana Ranaut Slams Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Over Offensive Post, BJP Candidate Says 'Every Woman Deserves Dignity' (Watch Video).

Kangana Ranaut's Road Show in Mandi

#WATCH | Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Himachal Pradesh: BJP candidate from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut addresses people as she conducts a road show here. She says, "...Don't think that Kangana is a heroine, that she is a star. Consider Kangana your sister, your daughter.… pic.twitter.com/6wcAjBYnCs — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

