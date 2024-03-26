Kangana Ranaut, BJP's Mandi candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, responded to criticism from Congress leader Supriya Shrinate by stressing the significance of dignity for all women, irrespective of their occupation. Kanagan shared a post on Instagram and slammed Shrinate and wrote, "We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur." In a press interaction, the actress-turned-politician emphasised the same matter and affirmed her comments. Kangana Ranaut Opens Up on the Reason Behind Joining Politics, Says, 'It Is Not To Gain Publicity or Make Money'.

Kangana Ranaut Slams Supriya Shrinate

#WATCH | "Every woman deserves dignity...," says Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from HP's Mandi Lok Sabha seat on Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's objectionable post pic.twitter.com/kLt0h7Imq9 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

Kangana Ranaut's IG Post

Kangana Ranaut's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

