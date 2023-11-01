Kangana Ranaut recently shared a series of pictures from her newborn nephew Ashwatthama's ceremony. In one heartwarming photo, she's seen tenderly kissing his tiny hand as the baby peacefully sleeps in her lap. Kangana chose to wear a pink sari for the occasion, which took place at her ancestral home in Himachal Pradesh. The Tejas actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to post these beautiful moments from Ashwatthama's Gantrala ceremony. Kangana Ranaut Becomes an Aunt! Tejas Actress Shares Pic of Her Newborn Nephew and Reveals His Name on Social Media.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's IG Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

