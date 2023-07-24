In an exciting reveal, renowned filmmaker Karan Johar shared a thrilling glimpse of actor Ranveer Singh's character, Rocky, from the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The short video clip showcases Ranveer's jaw-dropping chiseled body, leaving fans in awe of his dedication to the role. The sneak peek has generated a buzz on social media, with fans eagerly anticipating the film's release. RRKPK also stars Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Netizens Praise Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt’s Film By Karan Johar, Call It Family Masala Entertainer! Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)