The trailer for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is finally out and Netizens are loving it. Staring from the filmy dialogue, exotic location, cinematography to beautiful songs, everything is there in this trailer- A PERFECT MASALA ENTERTAINER! Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the movie has veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Let's check out the audience's reaction to the film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Display Jaw-Dropping Chemistry in Karan Johar's Rollercoaster of Romance, Humour and Family Drama (Watch Video).

Proper Rom-Com

A spectacular trailer !!🥳 It ‘s so funny 😭Alia and Ranveer are so so good as Rani and Rocky , best actors❤️‍🔥 got all the elements needed for a proper rom com ❤️ 28th july 2023 🫶 #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #AliaBhatt #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/GHPVFVMEVX — rrkpk (@junglibilli_x) July 4, 2023

Family, Fun and Summer Time!

It’s all about family and love this Summer 😎🥳 don’t miss this one in a theatres near you 28th july 💃 #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #RanveerSingh #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/cdwxTqTxQr — n (@sapphiirepixie) July 4, 2023

Good Enough To Woo The Audience

Love The Jodi

Mass Entertainer

#AliaBhatt as Rani is fiercy, sassy and classy a pure wholesome look and #RanveerSingh is a mass entertainer. The trailer looks promising and it will drag you to the theater🍿 with its ensemble cast following big names!#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/JLBA7AtgH1 — Rukshi Khan (@Rukshi_khan_) July 4, 2023

Hilarious For Sure

Ooooh Rocky, Come On!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)