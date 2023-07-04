The trailer for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is finally out and Netizens are loving it. Staring from the filmy dialogue, exotic location, cinematography to beautiful songs, everything is there in this trailer- A PERFECT MASALA ENTERTAINER! Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the movie has veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Let's check out the audience's reaction to the film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Display Jaw-Dropping Chemistry in Karan Johar's Rollercoaster of Romance, Humour and Family Drama (Watch Video).
Proper Rom-Com
A spectacular trailer !!🥳 It ‘s so funny 😭Alia and Ranveer are so so good as Rani and Rocky , best actors❤️🔥 got all the elements needed for a proper rom com ❤️
28th july 2023 🫶 #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #AliaBhatt #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/GHPVFVMEVX
— rrkpk (@junglibilli_x) July 4, 2023
Family, Fun and Summer Time!
It’s all about family and love this Summer 😎🥳 don’t miss this one in a theatres near you 28th july 💃 #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #RanveerSingh #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/cdwxTqTxQr
— n (@sapphiirepixie) July 4, 2023
Good Enough To Woo The Audience
NGL. The trailer was good. Specially rooting for this song❤️ #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #AliaBhatt https://t.co/e7B5uLME4q pic.twitter.com/hhWzWoU6pZ
— Vajra (@vajraTheAstra) July 4, 2023
Love The Jodi
Chemistry records are through the roof 🔥🥵👯♀️ They complement each other so well.
#RanveerSingh #AliaBhatt#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/UH67C6EB9N
— rrkpk (@junglibilli_x) July 4, 2023
Mass Entertainer
#AliaBhatt as Rani is fiercy, sassy and classy a pure wholesome look and #RanveerSingh is a mass entertainer. The trailer looks promising and it will drag you to the theater🍿 with its ensemble cast following big names!#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/JLBA7AtgH1
— Rukshi Khan (@Rukshi_khan_) July 4, 2023
Hilarious For Sure
Haters obsession with alia 🤡#AliaBhatt #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/VR8dHKjB6I
— Dua . (@alufied) July 4, 2023
Ooooh Rocky, Come On!
Same, Rocky... Same! 😭😭#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani X #ShamitaShetty 😁❤️@ShamitaShetty #RanveerSingh #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/DBlyBh57no
— A Dreamer's Musings! ❤️🦋 (@DreamerMusings2) July 4, 2023
