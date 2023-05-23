Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions revealed that he will be returning to the director's chair after 7 years, and according to reports the film he will direct will star Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. "On May 25, Karan will be turning a year old, and with that he intends on embarking on a new journey of filmmaking. So far Karan’s forte in filmmaking has been family dramas and romantic stories. However, he is eager to try his hand with the action genre." reports Bollywood Hungama. Heropanti: Tiger Shroff Pens Heartfelt Note Expressing Gratitude to Fans, Cast and Crew As His Debut Film Completes 9 Years.

View More on This News Here:

Dharma Productions' Tweet

The chair is about to be filled 7 years later. A grand celebration awaits. Stay tuned, we'll see you tomorrow!🎬#25On25 pic.twitter.com/Oc0r05xNcr — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)