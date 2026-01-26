‘Grab Handles Are Not for Hanging’: Mumbai Metro Warns Varun Dhawan After Bollywood Actor’s ‘Pull-Ups’ Video Inside Coach Goes Viral

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The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has publicly pulled up Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan after a video of him hanging from an overhead grab handle inside a metro coach went viral, sparking a debate on safety and celebrity influence. The incident occurred during a film promotion, with the actor seen holding a hand strap in a moving train and urging others to try it as a “challenge.” Responding on X, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited said the clip should have carried a disclaimer “like those in action films,” warning viewers not to imitate unsafe acts. The authority stressed that grab handles are meant only for balance, not hanging, and cautioned that such behaviour endangers passengers and property. Citing the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, MMMOCL warned of penalties, even imprisonment. ‘Border 2’: Elated Varun Dhawan Thanks Audiences for the Positive Response to His War Film With Sunny Deol and Ahan Shetty.

Mumbai Metro Raps Varun Dhawan Over Viral Coach Stunt

This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, @Varun_dvn - Do Not Try This On Maha Mumbai Metro We get it, it is cool to hang out with friends inside our metros but those grab handles are not for hanging. Acts like these are punishable… pic.twitter.com/XiCP8OF8wT — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) January 26, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Maha Mumbai Metro). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).