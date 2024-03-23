Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are enjoying a vacation in Tanzania. On March 22, she shared glimpses of her holiday on Instagram, including a captivating view of the Tanzanian sun. Today, the actress posted a stunning photo on her Instagram stories, dressed in a shirt and jeans, carrying a large bag over one shoulder, and admiring the breathtaking Tanzanian scenery. In her caption, she expressed anticipation for March 29, hinting at the release of her upcoming film Crew. Crew Song' Choli Ke Peeche': Kareena Kapoor Khan Grooves to This High-Energy Remake of 90s Track With Diljit Dosanjh's Vocals (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Khan's IG Post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

