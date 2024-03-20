The makers have finally released the second track, "Choli Ke Peeche," from the movie Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena injects vibrant energy into the revamped version of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic "Choli Ke Peeche" song alongside Diljit Dosanjh's vocals. Sporting a sexy saree look, Kareena sizzles with her alluring dance moves, leaving audiences captivated. Additionally, glimpses of ‘total siyappa’ by the trio- Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon- add to the song's excitement. Crew is set to hit theatres on March 29, promising a thrilling cinematic experience. Crew Song ‘Ghagra’: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu Set the Stage on Fire With Their Electrifying Swag (Watch Video).

Watch Crew Song "Choli Ke Peeche"

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)