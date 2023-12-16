Dressed elegantly in a white shirt and black trousers, Kareena Kapoor exuded effortless style as she departed an annual day event accompanied by son Taimur Ali Khan. However, stealing the limelight was Taimur, who not only charmed with his adorable presence but also surprised attendees by donning cute makeup for his performance at the event. The video capturing Taimur's endearing act quickly circulated online. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Celebrities Groove to 'Deewangi Deewangi' at Annual Day Event; Check Out AbRam's Cute Moment (Watch Video).

See Kareena Kapoor With Son Taimur's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)