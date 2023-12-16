At a star-studded annual day event, icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Suhana Khan, Karan Johar and several celebrities delighted audiences by dancing to the nostalgic beats of "Deewangi Deewangi". However, stealing the spotlight was AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan's youngest, showcasing adorable dance moves that charmed everyone present. The heartwarming moment was captured on video, quickly becoming a viral sensation across social media. Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Khan Mimics His Father's Iconic Open Arm Pose and It's Quite an Adorable Scene! (Watch Video).

See Viral Video Of Celebs Dancing at Annual Day Function:

