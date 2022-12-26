The Kapoors have always come together to celebrate Christmas and this year too the tradition followed. Karisma Kapoor shared a few pictures from their ‘Christmas Traditions’ saying ‘Family Matters’. Karisma’s parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many other family members were seen in attendance. Alia Bhatt Can’t Stop Blushing As Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Her in Christmas Special Click; Actress Celebrates Xmas With ‘The Best People’ (View Pics).

The Kapoors’ Christmas Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

