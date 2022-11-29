A new video of actress, Karisma Kapoor has surfaced online that see her grooving to the beats of her iconic 90s song "Le Gayi" from Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Dil To Pagal Hai. In the clip, Lolo can be seen in a sexy black attire dancing at a wedding party with other girls. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla Are Glam Dolls in Their Pictures From London!

Karisma Kapoor's Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor Universe (@karisma_kapoor_universe)

