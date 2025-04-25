When cricket and comedy unite, it is indeed a must-see for fans! A young Sachin Tendulkar had attended the 'Muhurat' (puja ceremony performed to mark the start of something auspicious) of the popular Bollywood comedy Andaz Apna Apna, and had met the actors. In a throwback video from 1991, the Master Blaster, then just 18 years old, was seen shaking hands with Aamir Khan and interacting with the actors while also posing for photographs. Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon were also seen in the video. Andaz Apna Apna is one of the most popular comedy movies in Bollywood and was re-released on April 25. Aap Jaisa Na Koi Tha, Na Hoga: Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Others From Cricket Fraternity Extend Wishes to Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on 52nd Birthday.

Watch Sachin Tendulkar Attend 'Muhurat' of Andaz Apna Apna:

POV: When cricket met comedy. Andaz Apna Apna had its iconic cast. Cricket had its god. And in 1991, they shared the same stage. Sachin Tendulkar graces the muhurat of the original release of Andaz Apna Apna with his presence. Watch the Making of Andaz Apna Apna only on Youtube… pic.twitter.com/0D6qfO4Xvw — Andaz Apna Apna Official (@AndazApnaApna_) April 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)