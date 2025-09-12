The Delhi High Court witnessed a heated exchange between senior lawyers during a hearing. It is reported that the incident took place during the Karishma Kapur hearing in the court of Justice Jyoti Singh. A video going viral on social media shows senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and senior lawyer Rajiv Nayar clashing during arguments. In the video, senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani is heard telling senior advocate Rajiv Nayar not to interrupt him and that he should get a taste of his own medicine. "Don’t shout at me...Please don't shout at me," Mahesh Jethmalani tells Rajiv Nayar. Delhi High Court Protects Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From Unauthorised AI Content, Deepfakes and Commercial Exploitation, Restrains Websites and Platforms From Misusing Superstar’s Identity.

Heated Exchange Takes Place Between Senior Lawyers at Delhi High Court

#CourtroomExchange: Delhi High Court witnesses heated exchange between senior lawyers: “Don’t shout at me” Karishma Kapur Hearing: In Justice Jyoti Singh’s court, tempers ran high as Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar clashed during arguments,… pic.twitter.com/Ll6Ccb5oPq — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) September 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

