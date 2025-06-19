Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor flew to Delhi on Thursday (June 19) to attend the funeral of her ex-husband, industrialist Sunjay Kapur. She was joined by their children, Samaira and Kiaan. Visuals from Sunjay Kapur's last rites have now surfaced online. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram, Karisma Kapoor can be seen standing near Sunjay Kapur's mortal remains. Dressed in a white suit, the actress is seen solemnly honouring the departed soul. The video also shows her children, Samaira and Kiaan, beside her as they participate in the rituals. In other videos, Karisma Kapoor's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan can also be seen attending the funeral. We pray for the departed soul and strength for those mourning the loss. Sunjay Kapur’s ‘Time on Earth Is Limited’ Post on X Goes Viral Hours After His Untimely Demise; Netizens React, Say ‘Life Is So Unpredictable’.

Karisma Kapoor Pay Floral Tribute to Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur During His Funeral

Kareena Kapoor at Sunjay Kapur’s Funeral in Delhi

Saif Ali Khan Attends Sunjay Kapur’s Last Rites

