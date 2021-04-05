Kartik Aaryan tested positive for COVID-19 back on March 22. Now, the actor on April 5 (Monday) informed everyone via his social media handle, that he has tested negative after 14 days. On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, where he features alongside actors Tabu and Kiara Advani. Kartik would also be seen in the film Dhamaka which would be released on OTT.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)