Kaushal Naseem of Kaushal Moses duo is no more. As the veteran action director passed away on Tuesday (November 16). He was known for his work down South as well as in Bollywood. His action sequences in superhit films like Aitraaz, Paan Singh Tomar, Commando, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo amongst many others have been renowned.

Kaushal Naseem No More:

