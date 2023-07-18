According to reports, Keerthy Suresh all set to make her Bollywood debut in Theri remake. The Award-winning actress has been roped in as the leading lady in Varun Dhawan- Atlee's next action entertainer. Varun will portray the role of a police office in the film. This is for the first time Varun and Keerthy will share screen space together. The yet-to-be titled film will be produced by Murad Khetani (Cine1 Studios) and Priya Atlee (A For Apple Studios). Bawaal Song 'Dil Se Dil Tak': Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Parisian Romance Looks Adorable (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

