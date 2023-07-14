The full song "Dil Se Dil Tak" from Bawaal is out! Featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the slow-paced track is high on love and emotions. Sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta and Suvarna Tiwari, the melody is mostly shot in Paris. Varun and Janhvi's chemistry looks cute, as they share the screen space for the first time. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal releases on Prime Video on July 21. Bawaal Song 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte': Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Chemistry Shines In This Melodious Track By Arijit Singh (Watch Video).

Watch "Dil Se Dil Tak" Song:

