Ahead of Valentine's Day, the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are all set to treat fans with a romantic number. Titled "Naiyo Lagda", the glimpses from the new song sees bhaijaan and lead actress Pooja Hegde making love in a desert. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser: Salman Khan Brings Enough Mass Appeal and Pooja Hegde Looks Captivating in This Riveting Promo of Farhad Samji’s Film (Watch Video).

Watch "Naiyo Lagda" Teaser Below:

