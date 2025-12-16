Star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer will feature for defending Indian Premier League champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), having been purchased by RCB for INR 7 crore at the ongoing IPL 2026 Auction. KKR did not retain Iyer in IPL Retention, having brought the all-rounder for a whopping INR 23.75 crores in IPL 2025 Mega Auction. The 31-year-old witnessed a bidding war between franchises like the Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 62 IPL matches, Iyer has scored 1468 runs, with one hundred and 12 fifties, while taking merely 3 wickets. KKR Squad for IPL 2026: Cameron Green Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 25.20 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Venkatesh Iyer Joins RCB

India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 7 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

