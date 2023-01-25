Salman Khan is back with a bang in this thrilling teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The sneak peek starts out right away with action packed shots and a slow-mo of Pooja Hegde's entry. Then Salman and Pooja meet as the camera shows only their silhouettes with a beautiful view on a mountain. The teaser certainly brings enough mass appeal and will have fans flocking to the theatres. Salman Khan Takes Click With Fan Who Cycled 1100 km From Jabalpur to Mumbai to Meet Him, Pic Goes Viral!

Watch the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's First Glimpse

