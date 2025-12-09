The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council have announced the players' list for the upcoming IPL 2026 Auction, which will take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16. A total of 350 players will be up for grabs in the IPL 2026 Auction, including 240 Indian and 110 overseas cricketers shortlisted. The 10 franchises will compete for 77 available places, with the highest reserve base price of INR 2 crore, which includes the likes of Cameron Green, Pritivi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, and David Miller, amongst others. Check out the full IPL 2026 player auction list below. Andre Russell Announces Retirement from IPL, Joins KKR as 'Power Coach' Ahead of IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

IPL 2026 Auction Player List

🚨 NEWS 🚨#TATAIPL 2026 Player Auction List announced. A total of 350 players will go under the hammer at the upcoming auction in Abu Dhabi on 16th December. All the details 🔽 | #TATAIPLAuctionhttps://t.co/S4hQRUa2w7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 9, 2025

