Salman Khan's picture with a die-hard fan has gone viral online. Reportedly, the fan is from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, who reached Mumbai to meet Bhaijaan on his birthday. The interesting part is that the fan covered a distance of 1100 km on a bicycle. Check it out. Salman Khan Birthday: From Swag Se Swagat to Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai - 7 Songs of the Superstar That Are Perfect For New Year's (Watch Videos).

Salman Khan Meets Fan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)