A few hours back, 'Shreyas Talpade' wrote a tweet praising last week's release Shehzada, and its two lead stars, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. For Kriti, he wrote, she "is next Madhubala of this country". Kriti, well, responded to such huge praise and thanked him for the 'lovely compliment'. Sadly, there is a catch. The person who tweeted it wasn't Shreyas Talpade, but some impersonator of the actor who got a blue tick thanks to Twitter Blue. Of course, Kriti Sanon's tweet got deleted when someone in her team finally figured out the truth. Shehzada Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a Joyless Facsimile.

Check Out the Deleted Tweet Here:

FYI, This is the Twitter Profile of the Fake Shreyas Talpade...

Fake Shreyas Talpade Twitter Profile

... and Here's the Profile of the Real Actor

Shreyas Talpade's Actual Twitter Profile

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)