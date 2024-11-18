It's always heartbreaking to see anyone retire from their profession, whether they are a filmmaker, sports person, or anyone from any professional field. But there is always an end for everyone and everything. Similarly, for any creative mind, it is always sad to witness them bidding farewell to their work. It seems that Rakesh Roshan is now ready to retire. Having started off as an actor, Rakesh Roshan gradually shifted his focus to filmmaking. As a director, he has helmed numerous films such as Koi Mil Gaya, Khoon Bhari Maang, Karan Arjun, Krrish 3, and others. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he confirmed his retirement from directing and shared that he will be producing the superhero film Krrish 4, starring his son Hrithik Roshan, under the Filmkraft Productions banner. Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4! Siddharth Anand Confirms Actor’s Return As the Superhero in the Upcoming Film (View Post).

“I don't think so I'll be directing any further. But I'll surely be announcing Krrish 4 very soon,” he confirmed. As he step down from director's chair, questions remians who will direct the fourth installment. Well, he didn't disspointed fans, who are eargerly waiting for the next chapter of the Krrish saga. The franchise which began with Koi Mil Gaya, released in 2003, introduced the audience with Rohit Mehra and his superhuman son Krishna, who later known as Krrish. Earlier this year, director Siddharth Anand posted a fan-made image of Hrithik Roshan in his Krrish costume on social media, captioned, "He's coming back." His comment sparked speculation about whether he would direct the upcoming film. Shraddha Kapoor Roped In as Leading Lady for Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4? Here’s What We Know.

Rakesh Roshan Talks About ‘Krrish 4’

About Krissh Franchise

Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013) were released respectively. No doubt, Krrish series has become an iconic franchise created by Rakesh Roshan. With Hrithik Roshan as the protagonist, the films revolve around sci-fi elements and are helmed as superhero action dramas. Under Rakesh Roshan's direction, a star-studded cast has featured throughout the series, including Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, Vivek Oberoi, and Kangana Ranaut.

