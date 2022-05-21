Fans of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are going to be in for a treat on the finale of 2022 IPL, which is on May 29, as on the same day the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha will be unveiled. As per reports, the trailer will be streamed live on Star Sports channel during the strategic timeout of the match. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Launches His First Ever Podcast; Listeners To Get To Hear About The Making Of The Film And Much More.

Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Update

