While Lagaan Vs Gadar was one of the biggest Box Office clashes in Hindi movie history, it was not the first time Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol clashed on the BO.

22 June 1990, Aamir's Dil was released alongside Ghayal. Raja Hindustani and Ghatak released at the same time on 15 November 1996.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)