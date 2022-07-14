Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are dating and internet cannot keep calm. The former IPL chairman made the announcement on Twitter calling it 'a new beginning' and trust us it's the sweetest news we've read today. However, amidst this, an old Twitter conversation of the couple from 2013 has gone viral which affirms that they have known each other since a long time. Have a look. Sushmita Sen is Not Married to Lalit Modi Yet, Former IPL Chairman Clarifies They Are 'Just Dating'.

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's Old Chat:

Okay I commit 😋😋"@thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi u r too kind:)) however, promises are meant to be (cont) pic.twitter.com/JrgEwC1btR — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

There's More:

@thesushmitasen reply my SMS — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)