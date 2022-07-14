It was a while back when former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced 'new beginning' with actress Sushmita Sen on social media and internet could not keep calm. With this, netizens as well as a few portals assumed that Modi and Sen are already married. However, now clearing the air, Lalit Modi took to Twitter and added that he and Sushmita are not hitched, but 'dating' each other. Lalit Modi Calls Sushmita Sen ‘Better Half’, Says ‘A New Beginning A New Life Finally’.

Have a Look:

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

