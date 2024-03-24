Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her gratitude to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on March 24 after her name was announced in the fifth list of candidates. This doesn't surprise anyone, as the actress has always been a fan of Prime Minister Modi and his initiatives. Sharing a post on X (previously Twitter) Kanagana Ranaut wrote, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks." BJP Fifth List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party Fields Naveen Jindal From Kurukshetra, Kangana Ranaut From Mandi and Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay From Tamluk; Check Names of Candidates.

Kangana Ranaut Thanked BJP for Nomination on Her X Post

