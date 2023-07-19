Get ready to be captured by the enchanting beats of 'Love Stereo Again', T-Series' another musical masterpiece, which is an extraordinary collaboration that transcends borders. Recently, Tiger released the teaser of his upcoming new track on Instagram. The chemistry between Tiger and Zara Khan looks sizzling hot and we simply love it. Tiger will collaborate with international sensation Edward Maya, Zahrah S Khan and it is by Manish Shunty. The full track will be released on July 21. Tiger Shroff Collaborates with Zahrah S Khan, Edward Maya for Track 'Love Stereo Again'.

Check Out Love Stereo Again Teaser Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

