Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been winning hearts with their adorable chemistry off screen and fans just can’t wait to watch the two sharing screen space for the first time in Brahmastra. But right now, fans are going gaga over their latest pictures. The couple was spotted exiting a popular dining post Rohit Dhawan’s birthday bash. The two who had twinned in black outfits were photographed as they walked hand-in-hand. Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor were also spotted at the birthday bash.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Adorable Lovebirds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Kartik Aaryan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Varun Dhawan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Rohit Dhawan with Jaanvi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

