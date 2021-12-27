Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been winning hearts with their adorable chemistry off screen and fans just can’t wait to watch the two sharing screen space for the first time in Brahmastra. But right now, fans are going gaga over their latest pictures. The couple was spotted exiting a popular dining post Rohit Dhawan’s birthday bash. The two who had twinned in black outfits were photographed as they walked hand-in-hand. Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor were also spotted at the birthday bash.
Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt
The Adorable Lovebirds
View this post on Instagram
Kartik Aaryan
View this post on Instagram
Varun Dhawan
View this post on Instagram
Rohit Dhawan with Jaanvi
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)