Mrunal Thakur’s performance in Lust Stories 2 has been winning hearts. Her hot scenes from the Netflix series have become talk of the town. Amid this, the hottie has dropped a ‘Social Life Update’ via Instagram. The actress has shared that she has created a new Twitter account, that goes by the handle @MissThakurani, as she lost access to her old account due to technical glitch. Mrunal even mentioned, “Still trying to recover it but till then this is me.” After creating the new Twitter account, her first tweet was a selfie that she captioned as, “New twitter, who dis”. Mrunal Thakur's Sex Scene Leaked From Lust Stories 2? Here's The Truth Behind The Hot Viral Video - WATCH.

New twitter, who dis 🥰! pic.twitter.com/Lx8Hmo5Mla — Mrunal Thakur (@MissThakurani) June 29, 2023

