Lust Stories 2 premiered on Netflix today (June 29). The anthology movie happens to be compilation of four short films. While the bold film has received mixed review from critics, its raunchy content is getting praised online. Now, while scrolling the web we bumped into a leaked video which claims to be Mrunal Thakur's sex scene from Lust Stories 2. In the clip, the actress can be seen in nightwear making love and getting intimate on bed. However, the said scene featuring Mrunal is from Ghost Stories and not Lust Stories. Also to note, it's Avinash Tiwary in the video, while Mrunal's male co-lead in Lust Stories 2 is Angad Bedi. Lust Stories 2 Stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Reveal if They Had Sex on First Date (Watch Video).

Here's The Viral Video:

Watch Lust Stories 2 Trailer:

Watch Ghost Stories Trailer:

